Zack Snyder Hints His Version Of Justice League Will Be R-Rated; Reveals Batman Will Drop An F-Bomb
Filmmaker Zack Snyder is all set to release his version of the DC film, Justice League in 2021 on HBO Max. The filmmaker had earlier revealed that the film's run time could go as long as four hours, and now, during an interview, he hinted that the film could get an R rating, due to excessive "profanity and violence".
The 2018 superhero movie Justice League had failed to impress the audience on its release. The film was surrounded by controversies at the time of its shooting and even post-release. Zack had left the project halfway through, but returned for re-shoots to re-release the film in his image.
Zack Snyder On Justice League HBO Max Edition
Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker said that the film might also release theatrically, in addition to premiering on HBO Max. He told the portal, "Here's one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure. We haven't heard from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), but that's my gut."
Zack Snyder Reveals The Changes In New Justice League
The filmmaker also revealed details about a scene where Ben Affleck's Batman will be seen swearing on screen. "There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So (the rating would be due to) violence and profanity, probably both," Snyder added.
Justice League Snyder Cut Will Release In 2021
Justice League releasing in 2021, features Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. The 2018 version was directed by Joss Whedon, who has been called out by the cast for misconduct on sets.
