Zack Snyder Hints His Version Of Justice League Will Be R-Rated; Reveals Batman Will Drop An F-Bomb

Zack Snyder On Justice League HBO Max Edition

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker said that the film might also release theatrically, in addition to premiering on HBO Max. He told the portal, "Here's one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure. We haven't heard from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), but that's my gut."

Zack Snyder Reveals The Changes In New Justice League

The filmmaker also revealed details about a scene where Ben Affleck's Batman will be seen swearing on screen. "There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So (the rating would be due to) violence and profanity, probably both," Snyder added.

Justice League Snyder Cut Will Release In 2021

Justice League releasing in 2021, features Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. The 2018 version was directed by Joss Whedon, who has been called out by the cast for misconduct on sets.