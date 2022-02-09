Death On The Nile Cast Celebrate The Film's Upcoming Release At An Egyptian Exhibit Dinner

The cast and filmmakers from the daring mystery-thriller "Death on the Nile," which is directed by and stars five-time Academy Award® nominee Kenneth Branagh and features an all-star ensemble cast, gathered in the Egyptian exhibit at The British Museum in London for a private dinner to celebrate the film opening this Friday, February 11, 2022. Joining Branagh were Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, producer Judy Hofflund and executive producer James Prichard, and guest Daisy Ridley.

"Death on the Nile" is a murderous, suspense-filled tale with Kenneth Branagh returning as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot. He is joined by Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar® nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright. "Death on the Nile," which reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017's global hit "Murder on the Orient Express," is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie's novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Filmed with 65mm Panavision cameras in late 2019, "Death on the Nile" transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that served as inspiration for Christie's glamorous, high society thriller.