Gal Gadot Admits Celebrity Sing-Along Of Imagine From 2020 Was 'In Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has opened up about the Imagine cover video that had been released in 2020 starring several actors. At the time the video had received some backlash, now the Wonder Woman actress addressed the video and admitted that the timing was in 'poor taste'.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Gal Gadot talked about the infamous video, she said, "I don't take myself too seriously. And with the whole 'Imagine' controversy, it's funny. I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, 'Listen, I want to do this thing.'"

Gal further explained, "The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bull's-eye, right?"

The video, which Gadot posted on March 18, 2020, saw several celebs singing the John Lennon classic Imagine, and also featured other celebrities including Kristen Wiig, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, Sia, and Norah Jones.

Gadot had captioned the video: "We are in this together, we will get through it together."

Gal had also addressed the backlash of the video back in 2020, "I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that [event] was a delightful opportunity to do that. The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came (to the US) in the same way," Gadot told InStyle.

On the work front, Gal Gadot was last starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix film Red Notice. She will be seen in Death on the Nile slated for release on 11 February 2022. The actress is also set to be part of Disney's 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and play Cleopatra in her biopic.