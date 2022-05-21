Jeremy Renner Can't Wait To Share His Project With Anil Kapoor, Thanks Amazing Crew In India

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner on Friday thanked his Indian crew for all the hard work during the shoot of Rennervations. Many pictures and clips of the Marvel star have been going viral on social media. The actor also took to his Instagram account and shared a picture from the set in a truck.

Marvel Star Jeremy Renner In India, Posts Photos With Children Playing Cricket In Alwar

According to reports, Jeremy is filming for the project alongside Anil Kapoor in Alwar, Rajasthan. In one photo, Renner can be seen with Anil Kapoor and the crew while some others show him interacting with the local crowd.

Earlier, Renner had shared a picture of himself indulging in a game of cricket with local kids. He captioned the photo, "What a blessing of life to discover , learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet ! ❤️🙏😃."

On Friday (May 20), Jeremy posted a click of himself driving what looks like a truck. He wrote in the caption, "Thank you to our amazing crew here in India who worked so hard with us to get this job done! Can't wait to share what we've been doing #rennervation #garage #india #delhi." Going by the hashtags, it seems he visited Delhi too.

According to reports, Rennervations is an upcoming Disney Plus reality series, in which the Oscar nominee gives back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs.

Hawkeye: Fans Unhappy With Musical Post-Credit Scene, Call It Worst One In MCU History

Jeremy Renner is best known for playing Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He also earned Oscar nominations for his performances in The Hurt Locker and The Town. He was recently seen in Marvel's TV show Hawkeye alongside Hailee Steinfeld who will be seen taking on the role in Phase 4 for the MCU.