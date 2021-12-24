Hawkeye: Fans Unhappy With Musical Post-Credit Scene, Call It Worst One In MCU History

The season finale of Hawkeye was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday (December 22). While fans enjoyed the conclusion to Clint Barton and Kate Bishop's Christmas adventure, fans were not happy about the show's post-credit scene.

The Jeremy Renner's let show focused on introducing Hawkeye's partner Kate Bishop played by Hailee Steinfeld. The two meet for the first time and also uncover the secrets of the city's underworld while sharing some Christmas cheer. The finale ended with an exciting note, but fans were most eager for the post-credit scene possibly giving an insight into what to expect next. However, the timing of the scene and the nature of the musical had stumped many fans.

The post-credits scene for Hawkeye is a near four-minute song and dance sequence about the Battle of New York. The Musical performance had already been part of one of the early episodes for the season. Fans found it jarring to have a peppy musical number after an emotional end.

Many took to Twitter to talk about the musical end as something more apt for a Bollywood movie. One tweet read, "I stayed at the post-credits scene for nothing." Another tweet read, "Why does the MCU enjoy trolling us so much?" Meanwhile, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani tweeted, "Worst post-credit scene ever in MCU history #Hawkeye".

Few fans who enjoyed the escapism of Rogers-the Musical, came forward in support of the makers, one fan said, "Why is everyone so mad about the #HawkeyeFinale post credit scene? I thought it was very funny to watch," another called it, "the best post credits scene in MCU history".

The series also stars Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, and Alaqua Cox among others in pivotal roles.