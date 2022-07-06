Keanu Reeves 'Happily' Replies To Young Fan's Rapid-Fire Questions At New York Airport

Keanu Reeves was recently spotted travelling from London to New York, and while at the airport a young fan asked the actor many questions. However, without losing calm after an international flight, the star answered every question and also signed an autograph for him. The incident was described by another passenger who witnessed the incident, TV producer Andrew Kimmel, on his Twitter account. He also revealed that he ended up taking a picture with the actor.

Taking to Twitter, Andrew revealed details of the interaction in a series of tweets. Sharing the conversation Reeves had with the fan Andrew wrote, "Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one..."

He also shared a picture of Keanu signing an autograph while the boy stood next to him. Keanu was seen wearing a black T-shirt with denim and a grey jacket paired with a red cap. He also had a mask on his face.

In another tweet he shared the questions fans asked him about his travel from London to New York. He also revealed that after the young fan was running out of questions, Keanu started asking some of his. "By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him (rolling on the floor laughing emoji) Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favourite? The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight."

On why he decided to share his experience, Andrew added, "I thought I'd share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people's lives. We need more Keanus!" He also shared a picture with Keanu at the end of the thread.

Keanu is known for his kind behaviour and calm personality. On the work front, he was last seen in Matrix Revolutions and his upcoming films include the fourth instalment in the John Wick franchise. The film is set to release in 2023.