Here Is What Keanu Reeves Told A Nervous Priyanka Chopra On The First Day Of The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections is all set to arrive in theatres tomorrow (December 22, 2021). During the promotions of the film, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas who plays the character of Sati, opened up about her experience of working with Keanu Reeves. Recalling her first day at the shoot of the film, Priyanka said she was extremely nervous hence, she made sure to prepare herself well for her scenes, but what Keanu told her to appreciate her work, totally won her heart!

Priyanka Chopra On Why Playing Sati In The Matrix Resurrections Is A 'Big Deal' For Her

While speaking to India Today, Priyanka said, "Predominantly, in the scenes that I have with him, I am talking, and he is just listening. So, there was an exchange of notes because he just had to listen to me explaining to him about what is happening. But I do have to say that there was one day, my first day, I was very intimidated coming on to a project like this, but also playing such a pivotal, special part which was foreshadowed in the last movie."

She further said that she was really nervous, because she had to say all her lines in the movie in one sunset. She further revealed that she had only 45 minutes to say everything in front of the whole cast hence, she was very intimidated.

The Matrix Resurrections Global Box Office: Film Nabs $9 Mn Overseas, Promising Numbers Expected In India

"But I like preparations. So, I went there prepared, and I did my job and I think Keanu recognised that I was really nervous, and he came to me end of the day, and he was like, "That was a very tough day, and you went through it, and you know you did a great job." So, just having someone like him who has had a prolific career for almost 40 years recognise and encourage me was wonderful. He is a great co-actor and a really nice guy," asserted Priyanka.

Apart from Priyanka and Keanu, The Matrix Resurrections also casts Jada Pinkett Smith and Carrie-Ann Moss in key roles.