Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise's First Film To Surpass $100 Million On Opening Weekend

Tom Cruise's recent release Top Gun: Maverick has become the actor's biggest release in his 40-year-old career. According to reports, the film's weekend ticket sales in the domestic market went on to collect $134 Million also marking the actor's biggest opening ever.

The film backed by Paramount and Skydance is the awaited sequel to Tom Cruise's cult classic Top Gun, which released in 1986. Notably, Top Gun 2 had a grand premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where it received a 10-minute-long standing ovation.

Top Gun: Maverick released on Memorial Day weekend was screened at 4,732 cinemas in North America. The film with $170 Million production budget also marked Cruise's first film to surpass $100 Million on opening weekend. It is now the fourth-highest domestic debut of 2022 after superhero movies Spider-Man: No Way Home with $260 Million, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with $187 Million, and The Batman which grossed $134 Million.

Meanwhile, in India, the film has recorded a total of Rs 15 crore for its opening weekend. According to reports the film doesn't have a big demographic among Indian audiences and was released in fewer theatres.

The film directed by Joseph Kosinski takes place decades after the original and sees Maverick train a new group of cocky aviators for an unthinkable mission. The film has received rave reviews from domestic and international critics. Filmibeat's review for Top Gun: Maverick called it an emotional surprise and added, "The film's plot and screenplay have been kept simple giving the characters enough space to explore and the director enough run time to give everything the audience is actually in the theatre for, which would be supersonic jets, dog fights and Tom Cruise."

Apart from Tom, the cast includes Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer, who played Iceman in the original.