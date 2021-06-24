Exclusive Interview! Sugandha Mishra On Josh App's Musical Challenge Let's Play Antakshari

Dailyhunt's short video app Josh has announced India's biggest digital musical challenge 'Let's Play Antakshari', which is ongoing from 21st June and will last a week. Talking exclusively to Filmibeat, the host of the show Sugandha Mishra talks in detail about Let's Play Antakshari and her career.

"Antakshari is a game that resonates with everyone. Each one of us has played it as a part of our childhood. This is a very good campaign of Josh App that through Antakshari they are connecting people with each other", says Sugandha Mishra.

"In today's time there is so much stress, so much negativity everywhere. So it becomes important to do something which gives us happiness, to entertain ourselves. Antakshari is evregreen. In this musical challenge, we do live sessions for one hour everyday. different celebrities join with me, I play Antakshari with them. We do fun activities. Apart from this, viewers on Josh App can also sing duet with me. Every day there is Letter Of The Day, Word Of The Day and then there are lucky winners too", she added.

Sugandha Mishra is a singer, television presenter and a comedian in the the Indian film and television industry. She is known for her character in The Kapil Sharma Show. And also got noticed for her appearance in the TV reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Speaking about her career and choosing different paths, she said, "I had never thought in my life that I would do comedy. But I think legedary Kishore was also a singer, an actor and a comedian, so why not me. I have been associated with music since childhood, so I had a hold on voice modulation. All the good singers you will see, be it Sonu Nigam ji, Sunidhi ji, all do very good mimicry."

Her stand up acts as Queen of melody, Lata Mangeshkar has always gained attention. How it all started, she answered, "I will not say mimicry because she is one and only and no one can even mimic her. So, when I started doing acts on Lata Mangeshkar's style; I had not even heard her interviews and any shows. Obviously, I had heard her songs but never heard interviews or her conversations with anyone. There was no YouTube in those days. So after listening to her songs, I automatically caught a style, I rooted her voice so deep into me that I started talking in her style."

"Kangana Ranaut is my other favourite celebrity, whose style I chose to act upon", says Sugandha.

She ended interview with sharing her 3 favourite songs which she must sing while Antrakshari and that is, Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye, Thande Thande Paani Se Nahana Chahiye and Eena Meena Deeka. She also sang few lines for us and performed a little act on Kangana's style, which you can see on video below.