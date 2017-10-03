 »   »   » IT’S HERE: RAJARATHA First Look Released, Armuga Ravishankar Is The Main Attraction!

The Bhandari Brothers, who achieved fame with their first venture, Rangitaranga, are now back in the news. Yes, the two brothers are yet again ready to present their new offering, Rajaratha. The first look posters of the film have now been released.

The first look posters give a fresh feel. However, the main spotlight is stolen effectively by P. Ravishankar, who is famously known as Armuga Ravishankar, with his new looks. The posters are now a sensation on the internet with several people sharing it on social media.



The poster also features actors Nirup Bhandari and Avantika Shetty. P. Ravishankar sports a goofy look in the poster, which has now aroused many speculations. Surprisingly, P. Ravishankar's brother Sai Kumar had a special role in the Bhandari Brothers' first film, Rangitaranga.



Rajaratha has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and Telugu and the first look posters of both are now out. Interestingly, Tamil actor Arya has essayed a very special role in the film.