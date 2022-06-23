Vikrant Rona Trailer Is Out & Fans Celebrate Kiccha Sudeep's Action Adventure Fantasy Thriller!

Kiccha Sudeep is one of the pan-India stars that the Kannada Film Industry has produced. The actor- who enjoys a sea of fanbase across the country, is now coming to the theatres with Vikrant Rona, an action-adventure fantasy film. Vikrant Rona is written and directed by Anup Bhandari.

The movie, which is one of its kind in the Kannada industry stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ravishankar Gowda in other key roles.

Touted as a fantasy action-adventure film, the movie is expected to do well at the box office alongside the big-budget films that 2022 witnessed. Many of the south Indian films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Vikram have set a new benchmark for multistarrer films and their box office collections. Given the fact that Kichcha Sudeep is spearheading the film, it is also expected to create new records.

The makers of the film have released the promotional trailer of Vikrant Rona today (June 23) and ever since, the video is trending on YouTube.

Check it out here:

Actor Kiccha Sudeep touched down in Mumbai for the official trailer launch event, which is graced by Salman Khan, who is one of the distributors of the film, in association with PVR Cinemas and Zee Studios.

Salman Khan digitally released Vikrant Rona's trailer which is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie is slated for a grand worldwide release on July 28, 2022.

Vikrant Rona is cinematographed by William David and edited by Ashik Kusugolli. Music for the film is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Shalini Jack Manju, and Alankar Pandian produced the movie under Kichcha Creations, Sudeep's home banner, Shalini Arts, and Invenio Films India.