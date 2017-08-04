 »   »   » New Posters Of Tarak Movie Released; Depicts An Ultra-modern & Classy Darshan!

Challenging Star Darshan's 49th movie, Tarak has been in news of late. The movie has raised a lot of expectations among the fans of Darshan.
Recently, Darshan's look in the movie was revealed, wherein he portrays the role of a Rugby player and fans were enthralled to see their icon sporting a Rugby outfit.
Now, the film team has released quite a few posters of the movie, which are grabbing everyone's attention. The posters seem very stylish and Darshan looks dashing.
Having completed the filming part, the movie is now in the dubbing stage. Tarak is directed by Prakash, of Milana fame.
It has been quite some time since Darshan's last film, Chakravarthy was released and hence, fans of Darshan are eagerly waiting for the release of Tarak.
Mother – Son
On account of Varamahalakshmi festival, a few more posters of Tarak have been released. In one of them, Darshan and veteran actress, Sumitra, are seen as mother and son. According to the director, the film has equal portions of both mass and class, suitable for every audience.
Stylish Tarak!
Rumours are that the making of the movie Tarak itself was very contemporary. Likewise, Darshan's look in the movie is also ultra-modern. Especially the poster in which Darshan is riding a super bike, has drawn the most attention.
Rugby Player Darshan
In the movie Tarak, Darshan will be seen as a rugby player. Rugby is also known as the American Football. Presumably, fans of Darshan have loved his new get-up in the movie.
First Poster Of The Movie
The first poster of Tarak had released a few months ago, in which Devaraj and Darshan are seen. In the intriguing first poster, Devaraj was seen in a totally different avatar.