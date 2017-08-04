 »   »   » New Posters Of Tarak Movie Released; Depicts An Ultra-modern & Classy Darshan!

Challenging Star Darshan's 49th movie, Tarak has been in news of late. The movie has raised a lot of expectations among the fans of Darshan.

Recently, Darshan's look in the movie was revealed, wherein he portrays the role of a Rugby player and fans were enthralled to see their icon sporting a Rugby outfit.



Now, the film team has released quite a few posters of the movie, which are grabbing everyone's attention. The posters seem very stylish and Darshan looks dashing.



Having completed the filming part, the movie is now in the dubbing stage. Tarak is directed by Prakash, of Milana fame.



It has been quite some time since Darshan's last film, Chakravarthy was released and hence, fans of Darshan are eagerly waiting for the release of Tarak.



To check out more posters, continue reading...

