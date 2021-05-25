Jr NTR Tests Negative For COVID-19; Says ‘Your Willpower Is Your Biggest Weapon In This Fight’
Tollywood's Tarak Jr NTR today (May 25) took to his social media handle to share that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Thanking fans for their wishes and his team of doctors for their excellent treatment, the star tweeted, "Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you, everyone, for all the wishes I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals, as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot."
Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes 🙏🏻— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 25, 2021
I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot
In
another
tweet,
Jr
NTR
shared
that
one
must
take
COVID-19
seriously
while
also
considering
the
fact
that
the
infection
can
be
cured
with
good
care
and
positivity.
He
went
on
to
say,
"Covid
19
needs
to
be
taken
very
seriously.
But
it
is
also
a
disease
that
can
be
beaten
with
good
care
and
a
positive
frame
of
mind.
Your
willpower
is
your
biggest
weapon
in
this
fight.
Stay
strong.
Do
not
panic.
Wear
a
mask.
Stay
at
home."
Well, upon hearing the news of his recovery, several fans and followers have been wishing him the best while also requesting him to get back to work, as they can't wait to see him enthralling the audience with his charm on the big screen.
Notably, Tarak was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 10. In the tweet shared, the actor had revealed that he along with his family members have isolated themselves and they are following all protocols under the supervision of doctors.
On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. A brand new poster of the film featuring the actor as legendary freedom fighter Komaram Bheem was released recently on his birthday on May 20.
Apart from RRR, Jr NTR also has #NTR30 with Koratala Siva and #NTR31 with KGF director Prashanth Neel.