Jr NTR Tests Negative For COVID-19; Says ‘Your Willpower Is Your Biggest Weapon In This Fight’

Tollywood's Tarak Jr NTR today (May 25) took to his social media handle to share that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Thanking fans for their wishes and his team of doctors for their excellent treatment, the star tweeted, "Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you, everyone, for all the wishes I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals, as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot."

In another tweet, Jr NTR shared that one must take COVID-19 seriously while also considering the fact that the infection can be cured with good care and positivity. He went on to say, "Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your willpower is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic. Wear a mask. Stay at home."

Well, upon hearing the news of his recovery, several fans and followers have been wishing him the best while also requesting him to get back to work, as they can't wait to see him enthralling the audience with his charm on the big screen.

Notably, Tarak was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 10. In the tweet shared, the actor had revealed that he along with his family members have isolated themselves and they are following all protocols under the supervision of doctors.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. A brand new poster of the film featuring the actor as legendary freedom fighter Komaram Bheem was released recently on his birthday on May 20.

Apart from RRR, Jr NTR also has #NTR30 with Koratala Siva and #NTR31 with KGF director Prashanth Neel.