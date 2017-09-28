 »   »   » BREAKING NEWS: Prajwal Devaraj And Diganth Manchale React To False Allegations Against Them!

South Bengaluru woke up to a rude start on September 28, today, as it had witnessed a gruesome accident at South End Circle in the wee hours. Grandson of famous industrialist, Adikeshavulu, Mr. Vishnu, is allegedly involved in the accident.
The accident involved two cars, and Vishnu was driving one of them. He has been injured along with three other persons from the other car. Apart from that, it is said that around 850 grams of marijuana was found in Vishnu's car.
Now, the problem is that there are rumours which tell that Sandalwood actors Diganth Manchale and Prajwal Devaraj were involved in the accident too. Not just that, a few news channels believed the rumours and circulated the news to a greater extent, which has now become a huge sensation.
Seeing things spiral out of control, actors Prajwal Devaraj and Diganth Manchale have come out and given clarification regarding the same. So, if they were not at the accident spot, where were they? What were they doing? Read on to find out..
Prajwal Devaraj In Goa
Prajwal Devaraj, who is currently in Goa, apparently got fed up by falsified news and came live on Facebook to let people know that he was in Goa, shooting for his next film.
He has dismissed the false claims and has expressed his disappointment towards the news channels for spreading fake news.
What Did Prajwal Say?
The Dynamic Prince, while live on Facebook said, "I am not aware of the information regarding the accident but I do know a little bit. My family is shocked by this development. I feel this is done to malign my name. News channels have certain responsibilities like we do, so they should realise that and start working honestly."
Diganth Manchale In Kanakpura
Doodh Peda Diganth clarified to a news channel that he is in Kanakpura, shooting for his next film. He has clearly specified that he was not in the city at all when the accident happened. He has further clarified that he is in no way related to drugs.
What Did Diganth Say?
Diganth Manchale, while speaking to a news channel said, "I do agree that I personally know Mr. Vishnu. But that doesn't mean that we were there with him when the mishap took place. It is not fit for anybody to just include our names just because we both know Mr. Vishnu. This is wrong."
Reports Of Drugs
The confusion erupted when a private news channel, without verifying, published the news that both Diganth and Prajwal were there at the accident spot. Their claim was that locals in the area spotted them leaving the place discreetly after the mishap. It also reported that around 850 grams of marijuana was ceased from Mr. Vishnu's car.