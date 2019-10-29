Samyuktha Hegde Not Trolled, But Adored For Cuddly Picture With Boyfriend! Fans Approve Relationship

Samyuktha Shares An Intimate Picture With Beau

The Kirik Party actress in the above picture is seen embracing her boyfriend, while he's asleep on her. She wrote, "I like to secretly take your pictures when you fall asleep but I love it when it's on me 😛❤ #miamor #chocovanilla #myhappiness." - (sic)

She Is His Favourite Pillow

Besides her picture, what drew more attention was her partner's response to her post. He commented, "Ahh never seen this pic.. but I can't wait to fall asleep again on my favorite pillow 😘." - (sic)

Fans Seem To Be Awe-struck!

Going by the comments the picture has garnered, it looks like Samyuktha's fans have finally come to terms with her relationship. One of them wrote, "Sammy.... Now a days you are really lukin cuter than before..... I wish, @chris.1803 adds more n more charmness to it.... @samyuktha_hegde All the best to both of you... Aap donoko nazar nah lage...." - (sic)

"Both of you stay blessed , stay together n always look this cute n more. @samyuktha_hegde @chris.1803," - (sic) another added.

A Filmy Style Meeting

For the uninitiated, Samyuktha is in a relationship with a foreign national by the name Chris, whom she met during one of her tours abroad.

What do you have to say about this duo? Comment in the space below!