    Samyuktha Hegde Trashed For Sharing Intimate Picture With Foreigner Boyfriend! VIEW PIC

    By
    |

    Kirik Party's Samyuktha Hegde is currently busy exploring the world. She often shares pictures from her trips abroad on social media accounts. A few days back, she shared a picture with a man, which was subjected to a lot of discussion. However, she did not respond to the endless comments regarding her relationship status. Recently she posted another picture that confirms that she's taken. But, fans are trashing her for sharing an intimate picture with her boyfriend. Some are even asking her to never return to Sandalwood. Have a look at it yourself!

    Confirms She's Dating

    Samyuktha shared the above picture and wrote, "You annoy me more than anyone ever could, you drive me crazier than I already am, we even fight like 5 year olds but I want to spend my every irritating minute with you ❤❤❤ #dubistmeins #meineliebe #myannoyingbabe❤ "

    uditaray98

    "Are you two a couple.... Now when did that happen.... After getting out of splits villa???? Gosh!!! So much happen in your lives.... Feel jealous sometime... #cutecouple"

    surajsingh8188

    "I have a question for u .Do u switch relationships like clothes?"

    @akankshashenoy

    "Dear ma'am, I do not mean to offend you in anyway, but you celebs are one of the main reasons for this. You live in mansions, fly in Airplanes, live in AC 24*7. How helpful do you think this is ? In reducing the water crisis? You're either going to ignore this or not reply. But I need an answer. Why the double standards!.Instead of posting a story, you have the power! Do SOMETHING!!!!!!!!"

    @gowrineelavar

    "@surajsingh8188 You do not respect yourself + zero self love + likes your own comment and have a pea sized brain! What a deadly combination!"

    Upendra Gives It Back To Rachita Ram; 'There's No Point In Digging Into What's Already Been Done'

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 15:38 [IST]
