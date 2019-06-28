Samyuktha Hegde Trashed For Sharing Intimate Picture With Foreigner Boyfriend! VIEW PIC

Confirms She's Dating

Samyuktha shared the above picture and wrote, "You annoy me more than anyone ever could, you drive me crazier than I already am, we even fight like 5 year olds but I want to spend my every irritating minute with you ❤❤❤ #dubistmeins #meineliebe #myannoyingbabe❤ "

uditaray98

"Are you two a couple.... Now when did that happen.... After getting out of splits villa???? Gosh!!! So much happen in your lives.... Feel jealous sometime... #cutecouple"

surajsingh8188

"I have a question for u .Do u switch relationships like clothes?"

@akankshashenoy

"Dear ma'am, I do not mean to offend you in anyway, but you celebs are one of the main reasons for this. You live in mansions, fly in Airplanes, live in AC 24*7. How helpful do you think this is ? In reducing the water crisis? You're either going to ignore this or not reply. But I need an answer. Why the double standards!.Instead of posting a story, you have the power! Do SOMETHING!!!!!!!!"

@gowrineelavar

"@surajsingh8188 You do not respect yourself + zero self love + likes your own comment and have a pea sized brain! What a deadly combination!"