 »   »   » Vijay Suriya Confirms That There Is No Love Between Him & Vaishnavi; Draws Curtain To Rumours!

Agnisakshi is one of the most watched serials in the history of Kannada television. The serial is telecast on the channel, Colors Kannada, and has been declared a super hit.

According to statistics on the internet encyclopedia, Wikipedia, the show has received the highest TRPs in the history of Kannada television.

All the credits to the lead pair, Siddharth and Sannidhi, essayed by Vijay Suriya and Vaishnavi Gowda respectively.

Their on screen characters have been termed favourite by many people who watch the soap on a daily basis. Many people have loved the chemistry between the lead pair.

It does not end at that. There are rumours going around Gandhinagar that the two are apparently in love and that they are dating for a long time now.

Vijay Suriya, who plays the role of Siddharth, has confessed many at times that he is often bombarded with questions about love brewing between them.

The actor has on many occasions spoken about him and his co-star in the serial. He has tried clarifying to the people, but, in vain.

"There is no love brewing between us. All I know is that we have a beautiful friendship that I treasure and nothing more. If you ask me, one should be very lucky to be in love with an angel like her", said Vijay Suriya.

He further added, "I've heard rumours about my marriage with Vaishnavi. People seem to have lost control on their thoughts. We are neither married nor do we intend to marry each other. There is no love between us. We are just good friends."

With that, actor Vijay Suriya has requested his fans and followers not to spread false rumours about him and his co-star. Well, I guess it is time we all stopped circulating false rumours.