Bigg Boss Kannada 7's Shine Shetty Claims Having Married Priyanka! Agnisakshi Actress Bro-zones Him

After watching last night's episode, we wouldn't be wrong to assume that the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada would turn out to be as controversial as the previous instalments. In fact, it might garner larger attention owing to its choice of contestants. It's been only three days since the participants entered the house, and we are already witnessing love in the air! Yesterday, Shine Shetty claimed to have been married to Priyanka, quite confidently. When the fellow contestants resorted to teasing the Agnisakshi actress by associating her name with Shine's, she bro-zoned the latter!

Also, episode 3 saw the inmates take part in the 'Gunacheela' task, where each one of them had to pick a characteristic that defines them the best and justify it before the others. Kirik Party actor Chandan Achar and Agnisakshi antagonist Priyanka emerged the winners.

Once the task concluded, the contestants were seen casually chatting with one another and goofing around the house, until Shine Shetty shocked everyone with his statement. The Sandalwood actor said he is married to Priyanka and that they are even parenting a child together. He further established that his mother is watching his and Priyanka's kid while they are on the show.

Shine's unreasonable claims did not go well with Priyanka, who later approached Bigg Boss to seek help to put an end to this. She was agitated further when Kuri Prathap began to pull her leg, calling her Shine's wife.

When the actress realised, there wasn't an easy way to deal with this, she called Shine her brother on camera and tied him a Rakhi. However, Shine refused to accept it and continued to display his behaviour which seemed quite annoying.

However, on day 1, Priyanka told everyone she was married. As not much is known about her personal life, we don't know if she's telling the truth or simply trying to stay away from controversies by portraying herself as a married woman.