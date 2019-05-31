Amar Twitter Review: Here's What The Fans Have To Say About Abhishek Ambareesh's Debut Film
Abhishek Ambareesh starrer Amar, released across Karnataka today. There was a lot of buzz surrounding the film as its Rebel Star Ambareesh and Sumalatha's son's debut film. The trailer of the film was quite appealing which set a certain expectations from the fans. Now that film has finally released, the audience upon watching it, have expressed their opinion on social media sites. Tanya Hope is cast in the female lead and the movie has been shot in many spectacular locations. Read what the Twiterrati has to say about Amar!
@MoviePremigalu
"#AMAR first half: Story picks up in last half an hour of the 1st half, pre interval scenes and interval bang is superb. @ArjunjanyaAJ has nailed it in songs and bgm.Waiting eagerly for 2nd half."
@Forumkannada
"#Amar very good love story excecuted with fab first half & average second half A perfect intro for #AbhishekAmbareesh he performed well in action sequence @Tanyahopeoffl gave Justice to her role cinematography is the main highlight of the film. Our Rating: 3/5"
@vasudevabaipadi
"Today watched the movie #Amar first show at mangalore cenipolis was superb movie can rate 4/5 @sumalathaA @dasadarshan @nirupbhandari @AbhishekAmbhiFc acting wise fabulous acting #AbhishekAmbareesh perfect introduction to film industry the name proves jr.rebel star 😍loved it"
@HiteshGowda
"Nagshekar dissapoints yet again..this result was expected.. Better luck in next movie for abhishek..#amar #AbhishekAmbareesh"
@MoviePremigalu
"#AMAR verdict:A feel good love story with excellent songs and bgm by @ArjunjanyaAJ,just head to theaters #KannadaMovieLovers.#KFI gets another star hero & his name is #AbhishekAmbareesh"
