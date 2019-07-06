English
    Bigg Boss Kannada Is Like Home To Sudeep! It Is Closest To Real Him & Doesn’t Like To Get Influenced

    By
    |

    Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the biggest and most watched reality shows. For several years now, this show has become a favorite among the viewers. Besides all the controversies and drama is showcases, the show has also come to be known due to its host. Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep has successfully completed six season and is looking forward to the next installment. Sharing his association with the show, the actor said that Bigg Boss Kannada is like home to him. Apparently, what we see on the screen is the closest to real him.

    Bigg Boss Kannada Is Like Home To Sudeep!

    He told The News Minute in an interview, "Well yes, here I'm myself and not some character on screen. It is like home and I get to be myself. I look at it this way. When watching the episodes of the week before the weekend special of Bigg Boss, I am all alone, because I don't want to be influenced by anyone's opinion."

    All the BB lovers out there eagerly wait to watch the weekend episode, where Sudeep interacts with all the fans and even addresses in-house issues. Talking about this he said, "Additionally, I know that the participants vent out to me. They see me in very many roles. I love listening and it helps break a cold war."

    However, Sudeep wasn't game about hosting Bigg Boss out of this sort of an interest in the start. He had previously stated that he took up Bigg Boss only for the money it offered. But, with time he genuinely began liking the show and the role he was playing in it.

    The last season of Bigg Boss Kannada concluded earlier this year. While other languages have already started another season, fans are eagerly waiting to know when about the developments in the Kannada version of it.

    Are you as excited about Bigg Boss Kannada season 7? Let us know in the comments below.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 8:48 [IST]
