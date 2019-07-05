When Yash Reacted To His Film KGF Beating Shahrukh’s Zero At Box Office; ‘Anybody Can’t Beat Me'

Yash On KFG's Success

It was only a few days since its release in Karnataka and KGF was already making headlines in other cities with increasing demand for more screenings. Also, the film went on to beat Shahrukh Khan's Zero. Reacting to these comparisons, Yash said, "It isn't right to say that. I can't beat anybody and anybody can't beat me."

He Further Added

"Maybe it's what I do. Maybe I have done a better work this time or people maybe people are liking this kind of film. That doesn't mean I become greater than somebody and somebody becomes less. So it is not nice to say so."

Praises Shahrukh Khan

"Shahrukh Khan is Shahrukh Khan. He's been entertaining us for years. I don't know how his film is performing. But, if you are saying KGF is working well, I am happy. But I can't claim it," said Yash providing more clarification.

Yash Feels Overwhelmed

'Strangely overwhelming' is how Yash describes the success his film has achieved across different languages. The actor who was travelling to Andhra Pradesh then, said that he visited many cities and the response for his film was phenomenal.