Kurukshetra Movie Review: Live Updates On The Multi-Starrer 3D Mythological Film

Ambareesh's Last

Though, a lot is discussed about the nature of the film and enormity, nothing can overlook the fact that it was Amabreesh's last film. The Rebel Star will appear before his fans as Bheeshma in Kurukshetra. The fans are dealing with a bunch of mixed emotions as they are happy to see him entertain them once again, while his absence continues to be mourned.

Darshan's First Film Of This Kind

Darshan has acted in a variety of genre. We have seen several shaded of his on-screen. But he's featuring in a mythological foe the first time through Kurukshetra. The fans too are treating the film specially as its Darshan's 50th.

Profit Before Release

Reports say the producer Muniratna has shed over Rs 50 lakh on creating this magnificent piece. To you it might come across a huge sum, but guess what? The movie has already collected over Rs 20 crore only through its pre-release business!

Dubbed In Multiple Languages

Kurukshetra is dubbed in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. Tamil versions of Kurukshetra are being planned to be released a week later. Meanwhile, the Hindi version might hit the theatres by the end of the month.