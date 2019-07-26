Yajamana To Premiere On Television! Here’s When You Can Watch Darshan’s Mass Entertainer At Home

While there are a series of Kannada films awaiting their release in theatres, a few are all set to hit the small screen. Challenging Star Darshan's Yajamana is one of the biggest releases of 2019. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, the film went on to make a huge profit at the box office. Its powerful dialogues and extremely catchy songs got the fans hooked on to it. For those who couldn't watch the film in the theatres, there's good news. Darshan's Yajamana will be premiering on television, according to the recent reports.

From the teasers, the audience knew that Star Suvarna was planning in airing this superhit family entertainer on their channel. It has been now confirmed that Yajamana would be aired on August 11. The film is gracing the small screens nearly five months after its release. However, we do not know the sum paid by the channel to obtain rights on this film.

Meanwhile, Darshan is awaiting the release of his mythological film Kurukshetra, which has been postponed several times now. The fans are all the more excited as its Darshan's 50th film. Also, it boats an extended star cast, including the Rebel Star. Kurukshetra was the last film Ambareesh featured in before his demise.

Yajamana's female lead Rashmika Mandanna is busy in Tollywood. Today, her film Dear Comrade is releasing worldwide. But, recently she was dragged into a controversy for making a few comments in one of her interview, that didn't go quite well with her Kannadiga fans.

Her alleged 'Anti-Kannada' comments earned fans' wrath and some even started a 'Boycott Dear Comrade' campaign on Twitter, demanding a ban on the film in Karnataka.

Amidst all this, we wonder what the fans have to say about watching her on television in Yajamana!

What other Kannada movie would you like to watch on your television? Let us know in the comments below.