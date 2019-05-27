Darshan Made Rashmika Mandanna's Dream Come True! Yajamana Actress Gushes Over D Boss

Rashmika Gushes Over Darshan

Darshan is one of the biggest stars of Sandalwood. But, Rashmika Mandanna says he's an extremely humble person. When asked how it was dealing with him in person, she said, "He only looks intimidating with the muscular body, but he's an adorable human being."

He Made Her Dream Come True!

Rashmika Mandanna was on the sets of another film when she received a call with regard to acting in Yajamana. The actress said she was highly excited about the film as she would be starring opposite Darshan. She said, "It's every actress' dream to work with Darshan. I was very happy, but was also a little conscious in the initial days of the film."

'He's The Most Homely Person'

"We started interacting more during our one-on-one scenes. The thing about Darshan Sir is, that he's a very homely person. Working with him was very special. We used to speak in Coorg language. We bonded over food, pets and more."

What Did Yajamana Teach Her?

Clearly, Rashmika had a great time working with Darshan. When asked what was that one thing she learned from the movie, the actress responded, "I've learned to be very patient. Also, no matter how big a person is in the industry, we are all human beings."