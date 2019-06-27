English
    Yash And Radhika Pandit Expecting Their Second Child; Cute Video Inside!

    Last year, Kannada actor Yash became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when KGF opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, did well in most markets and this helped it become a pan-India rage. A few months after KGF helped Kannada cinema scale new heights , Yash and Radhika Pandit were blessed with their first child. Now, the 'Rocking Star' is back in the limelight for a sweet reason.

    In an exciting development, Yash just posted a priceless video on social media and announced that Radhika is pregnant with the couple's second child. In the adorable video, his daughter Ayra is seen 'confirming' that she is set to have company soon.

    Yash

    "Hi everyone, Ayra here, you guys won't believe what I just heard. They said my dad has speed, but this? Wait a min! Is it too early? Or too late to announce? But I am sure you guys will be happy! I am too, my parents are due for baby number two. Hold on.. does that mean I have to share my toys? That's ok..Swag se karenge uska swagat! - Ayra Yash," reads the text in video.

    Interestingly, the naming ceremony of Yash's daughter was held recently and it grabbed plenty of attention as Radhika performed several rituals during the same. He sure is going through a good phase in life these days.

    On the work front, the young sensation is currently working on KGF Chapter 2, which is likely to hit screens later this year. The buzz is that it is going to be bigger and more intense than the first part. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt too is a part of the cast, which might help the film do well in the Hindi belt.

