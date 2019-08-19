English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash To Be Part Of Sudeep's Film! KGF Star To Lend Voice For Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy Teaser

    By
    |

    Here's some great news for Sandalwood fans. For the first time in the history of Kannada film industry, two of the biggest stars, Sudeep and Yash are coming together. Kiccha is featuring in the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is being dubbed in multiple languages including Kannada. Reportedly, KGF actor Yash is lending his voice for Sudeep's film teaser. Fans are super excited to hear the narration for Sudeep's historic film in Yash's voice.

    Yash To Be Part Of Sudeeps Film!

    Meanwhile, the biggest of actors from various industries are believed to be dubbing for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in their respective languages. For now, it's been confirmed that Mohanlal would be voicing the Malayalam teaser, Superstar Rajinikanth is providing vocals in Tamil, Amitabh Bachchan for the Hindi version and Pawan Kalyan for the Telugu teaser.

    The makers of Sye Raa have decided to drop its first teaser tomorrow, August 20, 2019. The movie revolves around a freedom fighter, who rebelled against the East India Company. The film has created a lot of buzz for its ensemble cast, which includes Bollywood's Amitabh Bachchan, Sandalwood actor Sudeep, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty in a cameo.

    The film is set to release on October 2. Meanwhile, the makers are teasing the fans by releasing the character posters, that are garnering a lot of attention.

    Kiccha Sudeep is also awaiting the release of his sports-centric film Pailwaan, which has been scheduled for September 12, 2019. Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty will be making his debut with this film.

    Are you excited about Yash and Sudeep coming together? Let us know in the comments below!

    More YASH News

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue