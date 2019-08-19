Yash To Be Part Of Sudeep's Film! KGF Star To Lend Voice For Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy Teaser

Here's some great news for Sandalwood fans. For the first time in the history of Kannada film industry, two of the biggest stars, Sudeep and Yash are coming together. Kiccha is featuring in the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is being dubbed in multiple languages including Kannada. Reportedly, KGF actor Yash is lending his voice for Sudeep's film teaser. Fans are super excited to hear the narration for Sudeep's historic film in Yash's voice.

Meanwhile, the biggest of actors from various industries are believed to be dubbing for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in their respective languages. For now, it's been confirmed that Mohanlal would be voicing the Malayalam teaser, Superstar Rajinikanth is providing vocals in Tamil, Amitabh Bachchan for the Hindi version and Pawan Kalyan for the Telugu teaser.

The makers of Sye Raa have decided to drop its first teaser tomorrow, August 20, 2019. The movie revolves around a freedom fighter, who rebelled against the East India Company. The film has created a lot of buzz for its ensemble cast, which includes Bollywood's Amitabh Bachchan, Sandalwood actor Sudeep, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty in a cameo.

The film is set to release on October 2. Meanwhile, the makers are teasing the fans by releasing the character posters, that are garnering a lot of attention.

Kiccha Sudeep is also awaiting the release of his sports-centric film Pailwaan, which has been scheduled for September 12, 2019. Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty will be making his debut with this film.

Are you excited about Yash and Sudeep coming together? Let us know in the comments below!