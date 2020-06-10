    For Quick Alerts
      KGF 2 In Demand; OTT Platforms Trying Hard To Buy The Yash Starrer’s Digital Rights

      By Lekhaka
      Superstar Yash instantly became a fan favourite of the audience with his angry man character Rocky, with KGF: Chapter 1. During this period of lockdown, KGF 1 has been highly appreciated and has created a lot of buzz on the OTT platform, where it is streaming. Looking at this buzz, the demand for the second part is rising and there is a lot of competition among the streaming platforms to buy the rights of KGF 2, which is one of the biggest upcoming pan-India films.

      KGF 2

      The consumption of content is high on the OTT space with everyone homebound. KGF 1 is already on everyone's list, and the wait around the second chapter is certainly seeming unbearable. Superstar Yash is truly being loved for his impactful performance and screen presence.

      After his marvellous performance in KGF: Chapter 1, perfectly essaying the role of 'Angry Young Man', the fans are looking forward to the second chapter. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the second installment of KGF on the big screen, in which the actor will surely make an even more electrifying appearance as 'Rocky'.

      The actor has been preparing for the release of the second chapter of the film, and even in the lockdown, he is working with his team to make sure that they deliver an even better cinematic experience, surpassing the extravaganza that KGF: Chapter 1 was.

      Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the screens later this year, so watch out for Rocky as he brings yet another phenomenal performance.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
