Puneeth Rajkumar’s Mayabazar 2016 Have Released Video Of Neenyaro Song Online, WATCH NOW!

Power star Puneeth Rajkumar’s home production Mayabazar 2016 hit the silver screens in February to positive reviews. The crime comedy headlined by Vasishta Simha and Chaithra Rao was directed by Radhakrishna Reddy and distributed by Sri Vajreshwari Combines.

The content-driven film revolves around demonetization which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2016. It also features Raj B. Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sadhu Kokila, Sudha Rani, and Honnavalli Krishna in pivotal roles and a special appearance from Puneeth Rajkumar himself.

And now, to help ward off the lockdown blues, the Mayabazar team have unveiled the video of their hit song Neenyaro featuring leads Vasishta and Chaithra. The music of the film has been composed by Midhun Mukundan and the lyrics have been penned by KB Pavan. Check out the song below:

The beautiful song is already being appreciated by netizens online. Not just Neenyaro, the film album happens to be a major highlight of Mayabazar 2016. Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam too, lent his voice for a special song that featured Puneeth Rajkumar, displaying his dancing prowess in a never before seen retro avatar. Song Loka Maya Bazaru was an audio-visual treat and comprised of Harsha A’s choreography.

