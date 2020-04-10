    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Puneeth Rajkumar’s Mayabazar 2016 Have Released Video Of Neenyaro Song Online, WATCH NOW!

      By
      |

      Power star Puneeth Rajkumar’s home production Mayabazar 2016 hit the silver screens in February to positive reviews. The crime comedy headlined by Vasishta Simha and Chaithra Rao was directed by Radhakrishna Reddy and distributed by Sri Vajreshwari Combines.

      The content-driven film revolves around demonetization which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2016. It also features Raj B. Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sadhu Kokila, Sudha Rani, and Honnavalli Krishna in pivotal roles and a special appearance from Puneeth Rajkumar himself.

      Mayabazar 2016

      And now, to help ward off the lockdown blues, the Mayabazar team have unveiled the video of their hit song Neenyaro featuring leads Vasishta and Chaithra. The music of the film has been composed by Midhun Mukundan and the lyrics have been penned by KB Pavan. Check out the song below:

      The beautiful song is already being appreciated by netizens online. Not just Neenyaro, the film album happens to be a major highlight of Mayabazar 2016. Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam too, lent his voice for a special song that featured Puneeth Rajkumar, displaying his dancing prowess in a never before seen retro avatar. Song Loka Maya Bazaru was an audio-visual treat and comprised of Harsha A’s choreography.

      ALSO READ: COVID-19: Puneeth Rajkumar Donates 50 Lakh Rupees To Karnataka Government’s Relief Fund

      ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer James Motion Poster Is Out, WATCH NOW!

      Read more about: mayabazar 2016 puneeth rajkumar
      Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 22:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X