Kannada Movies 2020 Half-Yearly Report: Love Mocktail, Mayabazar 2016 Top The List

Love Mocktail

Directed by Darling Krishna, Love Mocktail is a romantic drama revolving around a young man's search for love. His quest for his soulmate takes him on a roller coaster of experiences at several stages. Though the movie was deprived of promotions, it turned out to be a superhit at the theatres. Featuring Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles, the movie was able to impress the audience. Interestingly, the movie has been bankrolled by the lead actors Krishna and Milana.

Mayabazar 2016

The comedy-crime film released on February 28 and featured Raj B Shetty, Vasishta Simha, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj and Chaithra Rao. The movie was declared superhit at the theatres for its storyline, songs and acting chops of the actors. Revolving around the story of demonetization, Mayabazar 2016 shows a police officer and a small-time conman, who end up crossing paths when they both need money. Directed by debutant Radhakrishna Reddy, the movie is bankrolled by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and M Govinda.

Shivaji Surathkal

The mystery-thriller scripted and directed by Akash Srivatsa revolves around a mystery murder, that happens in Ranagiri. The movie features Ramesh Aravind in the role of a police officer. During his investigation, he visits a resort, where he comes across a variety of stories about. Finally, he succeeds in catching the criminals and also those involved with his wife's death. Shivaji Surathkal also features Radhika Narayan, Arohi Narayan, Avinash and Rohith Bhanuprakash in pivotal roles.

Dia

The highly talked Dia has also garnered immense love from non-Kannada audiences, thanks to its unconventional storyline and performances of the actors. The romantic drama directed by KS Ashoka and produced by D Krishna Company featured Kushee Ravi, Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith Shetty, Pavithra Lokesh among others. Released on February 7, Dia has music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

Gentleman

Written and directed by Jadesh Kumar Hampi, Gentleman revolves around a young man Bharath Kumar, his love life, how he digs deeper into his brother's accident and a face to face encounter with a mafia dealing in human egg cells is the crux of the story. Bharath suffers from a rare disorder called sleeping beauty syndrome, which occurs to one in a million people. The movie features an ensemble cast of Prajawal Devaraj, Nishvika Naidu, Aradhaya N Chandra, Sanchari Vijay, Tabala Nani, and Aruna Balraj in pivotal roles.