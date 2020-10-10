Sandalwood Drug Case: Sanjjanaa Galrani & Ragini Dwivedi To Stay In Judicial Custody Till October 23

Yesterday (October 9), the special NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in Bengaluru has extended the judicial custody of Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani till October 23. For the unversed, the actresses were arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) last month in connection with the infamous drug racket case in Sandalwood. Notably, both the divas were hoping to get bail yesterday, but now they have to wait.

According to Times of India report, the special court states that Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani will now have to stay in the Central jail in Parappana Agrahara till October 23. The special NDPS court reportedly denied bail and allowed them to move to High Court if they want to. Their families have not yet applied for the same.

As per the recent development, Ricky Rai, son of a reformed underworld don Muthappa Rai, was questioned by the CCB on October 7 for more than six hours. The officials have confiscated his mobile phone and are trying to retrieve deleted messages. India Today report suggests that Ricky had helped some of the accused in the drug racket case, who were absconding when the case was registered.

Notably, the CCB has so far summoned Aindrita Ray, Diganth, Akul Balaji, and Aryann Santhosh in connection with the drug racket case. The officials have so far arrested more than 14 people during the investigation.

