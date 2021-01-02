KGF Chapter 2: Yash And Team To Wrap Up Shoot By Mid-January

Here's big news for all Yash fans. KGF: Chapter 2 shoot is about to end with just one sequence left to be shot. The film is expected to wrap up the last schedule by the second week of January. The pandemic halted the movie's shoot but Yash and the team have been up and running over since resuming in October.

A source close to Yash shared, "He has been shooting for the climax for quite a while now. The last schedule was planned around the new year. Yash has been juggling between work and family and as soon as the lockdown got over he and the team worked endlessly to wrap up the shoot's last schedule."

The source further added, "It was made sure that everybody followed all the protocols that were put up and all of them worked hard, especially in these testing times when the shoot took longer to wrap up."

KGF: Chapter 2 seems to continue on the path where part 1 left us. In chapter 2, Yash is starring alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, who are playing key roles in the film. The scale of the project has been notched up in part 2 to match it performance-wise where the cast and crew have worked relentlessly for the past few months.

On a related note, the director of the film Prashanth Neel recently announced that the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 will be out on January 8, on the special occasion of Yash's 35th birthday. Notably, the movie is expected to release in 2021.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 Teaser To Be Out On January 8 At 10.18 AM

Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2 Update On December 21, Confirms Prashanth Neel