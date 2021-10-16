Kotigobba 3 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep Starrer Shines Bright!

Fighting all the odds, Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 released in theatres on October 15, Friday. Though the film was expected to hit the marquee on Thursday, the makers had to postpone the release by a day reportedly owing to financial issues.

Upon its release, the film garnered terrific response from all corners. As expected, fans were pleased with Sudeep's acting chops, dialogue deliveries, action sequences and of course his irresistible chemistry with the leading lady Madonna Sebastian. The diva also did an impressive job with the striking role in her Sandalwood debut film. The storyline, narration and songs too seemed to have enthralled the audiences.

Well, with its theatrical run in Karnataka, the film has collected an impressive collection of Rs 6.10 crore at the Indian box office. According to reports, on day 2, the Sudeep-starrer might earn a collection close to Rs 5 crore. The exact figures are yet to be made official by the makers. Let us tell you that Kotigobba 3 is currently clashing with Salaga in theatres. The Duniya Vijay-starrer has also been getting terrific reviews online.

Talking more about Kotigobba 3, the film features an ensemble cast including Shraddha Das, P Ravi Kumar, Abhirami, Nawab Shah, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Ashika Ranganath and Tharak Ponnappa. Notably, Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has made his debut in Sandalwood with the film. He is playing the role of an Interpol officer.

Directed by Shiva Karthik, the film's story is penned by Kichcha Sudeep. Backed by Soorappa Babu, the actioner was earlier slated to release in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic situation. The technical team of Kotigobba 3 includes cinematographer Shekhar Chandru, music composer Arjun Janya and editor Goran Ivanovic.

On a related note, Sudeep will next be seen in Vikrant Rona and Kabza.