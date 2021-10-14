Kotigobba 3 Shows Get Cancelled, Kichcha Sudeep Fans Express Disappointment!

Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 was supposed to release today (October 14) with much fanfare. However, looks like things are not working out as expected as netizens share about show cancellations across Karnataka. As per a notice circulating online, the shows were cancelled due to financial issues between the producers and distributors.

Don't know whats happening, it's too disturbing, Nim movies ge yak heeg agutte antha gottilla boss 🙏 but we are always with you @KicchaSudeep sir

The man who stands strong against all odds is a true warrior💪#Kotigobba3 #VikrantRona #KicchaSudeep #K3 — The Vigilante🦁 (@DestroyerInHunt) October 14, 2021

10 Am Show Cancelled All Over Karnataka #Kotigobba3

Huge Disappointment 😤😥 pic.twitter.com/9vGiQ1I7yo — Ghost👻Of Box Office🦁 (@VikrantronaU) October 14, 2021

Sudeep always gets the worst possible producers for his movies🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ movie release dina kooda issues itkondidru🤦‍♂️

And the producer said 100cr madutte ante🤦‍♂️

By the looks of it, atleast 5-6cr loss agide due to cancellation of EMS.#Kotigobba3 — Vadiraj Kulai (@kulai_vadiraj) October 14, 2021

#Kotigobba3 cancelled due to license issue! 10am show cancelled and 11am will be first show! Worst production house! #KichchaSudeep #VikrantRona — Superstar 💫 (@Superstaryash2) October 14, 2021

Let the movie release First. My 10 am show cancelled.



What a gigantic level of mismanagement. #Kotigobba3 — Ashraf shisha (@ShishaAshraf) October 14, 2021

Huge disappointment 😪

Happening first time like this in kannada industry for a big star movie.

Don't know how many people working behind against the movie.

Stay strong sudeepians, baadshah @KicchaSudeep will rule boxoffice 💥#Kotigobba3 pic.twitter.com/XNV5eE41ql — South India Entertainment (@SIE_Originals) October 14, 2021

Well, the issue has now been addressed by the leading man, who took to Twitter to apologize to his disappointed fans and followers for the inconvenience caused. In a statement, he wrote, "A request letter in regard to K3 show timings. It's my duty to inform all those at the theatres already, that there is a delay in shows due to certain issues. I personally apologies for the negligence from the concerned. I request all not to react badly at the theatres as they have nothing to do with this. This is a rare situation and I am sure a lil patience from all wil by my greatest strength. I too was equally excited to bring forth a film on screen. after scha long gap. Will tweet soon on the show timings once I have better clarity on it. Until then I request not to because any harm to urself nor cause damage to any properties (theatres). Since I feel it's my personal duty towards all my friends who have love and belived in me, I shall promise you all that I will ensure my films will not see chaotic release in the future. luv and hugs Kichcha." (sic)

A note to all my friends at the theaters . pic.twitter.com/UY8Nst9WjL — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 14, 2021

The action drama was initially planned to release on April 30, 2020, but was postponed due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Kotigobba 3 marks actress Madonna Sebastian's debut in Sandalwood. For the unversed, the actress, best known for her performance in Malayalam romantic drama Premam is making her Sandalwood debut with Kotigobba 3. Apart from the duo, Shiva Karthik's film also has Shraddha Das, P Ravi Shankar, Aftab Shivdasani, Abhirami, Nawab Shah and Danish Akhtar Saifi in prominent roles. Notably, Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone has also featured in the film for an item number. The Sudeep-starrer is sequel to the 2016 film Kotigobba 2.

Directed by KS Ravikumar, Kotigobba 2 had story written by T Sivakumar, however, the latest film has storyline penned by the leading man himself. Though Kotigobba 3's filming began in 2018 in Belgrade, the film's shooting was halted due to the actor's other commitments and his back injury in 2019. Let us tell you that the Shiva Karthik directorial is Sudeep's first film to release post the pandemic. Interestingly, it is also the first big film starring a superstar to release in theatres after the second wave.