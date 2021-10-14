    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kotigobba 3 Shows Get Cancelled, Kichcha Sudeep Fans Express Disappointment!

      By
      |

      Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 was supposed to release today (October 14) with much fanfare. However, looks like things are not working out as expected as netizens share about show cancellations across Karnataka. As per a notice circulating online, the shows were cancelled due to financial issues between the producers and distributors.

      Kichcha Sudeep

      Well, the issue has now been addressed by the leading man, who took to Twitter to apologize to his disappointed fans and followers for the inconvenience caused. In a statement, he wrote, "A request letter in regard to K3 show timings. It's my duty to inform all those at the theatres already, that there is a delay in shows due to certain issues. I personally apologies for the negligence from the concerned. I request all not to react badly at the theatres as they have nothing to do with this. This is a rare situation and I am sure a lil patience from all wil by my greatest strength. I too was equally excited to bring forth a film on screen. after scha long gap. Will tweet soon on the show timings once I have better clarity on it. Until then I request not to because any harm to urself nor cause damage to any properties (theatres). Since I feel it's my personal duty towards all my friends who have love and belived in me, I shall promise you all that I will ensure my films will not see chaotic release in the future. luv and hugs Kichcha." (sic)

      The action drama was initially planned to release on April 30, 2020, but was postponed due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

      Akshay Aruku: The Filmmaker With Creative EnthusiasmAkshay Aruku: The Filmmaker With Creative Enthusiasm

      Putnanja Actor Satyajith Passes Away; Priyanka Upendra, Parul Yadav & Other Celebs Offer CondolencesPutnanja Actor Satyajith Passes Away; Priyanka Upendra, Parul Yadav & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

      Kotigobba 3 marks actress Madonna Sebastian's debut in Sandalwood. For the unversed, the actress, best known for her performance in Malayalam romantic drama Premam is making her Sandalwood debut with Kotigobba 3. Apart from the duo, Shiva Karthik's film also has Shraddha Das, P Ravi Shankar, Aftab Shivdasani, Abhirami, Nawab Shah and Danish Akhtar Saifi in prominent roles. Notably, Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone has also featured in the film for an item number. The Sudeep-starrer is sequel to the 2016 film Kotigobba 2.

      Directed by KS Ravikumar, Kotigobba 2 had story written by T Sivakumar, however, the latest film has storyline penned by the leading man himself. Though Kotigobba 3's filming began in 2018 in Belgrade, the film's shooting was halted due to the actor's other commitments and his back injury in 2019. Let us tell you that the Shiva Karthik directorial is Sudeep's first film to release post the pandemic. Interestingly, it is also the first big film starring a superstar to release in theatres after the second wave.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X