Chetan Kumar May Face Deportation To The US, Actor In Legal Trouble For Allegedly Making Controversial Remarks

Chetan Kumar, who was recently arrested for his tweet against a High Court Judge hearing the Hijab case, could soon be deported to the United States. It must be noted that the actor had stoked controversy last year in June as well when he had made some controversial remarks against Brahmanism. He had challenged the Brahminical idea that certain people are superior whilst stating that everyone is equal.

Now, according to a TNIE report, a few documents from August 2021 indicate that the police have prepared a deportation file on actor Chetan. The communication was sent from the Basavangudi Police Station to the Chief Secretary through the office of the DGP. The aforementioned letter has been signed by ADGP Prathap Reddy as well.

For the uninitiated, Chetan is an American citizenship holder and his case is pending before the Home secretary for making controversial remarks. Meanwhile, when contacted about the issue late Monday night, ADGP Prathap Reddy told The New Indian Express, “Unless I check the correspondence in detail, I will not be able to respond.”

More recently, Chetan was arrested on February 22 in Bangalore for his tweet against a High Court Judge (Justice Krishna S. Dixit) hearing the Hijab case. For the unversed, Kumar is also known as Chetan Ahimsa and is very well known for his endorsement of a number of progressive issues on caste and other social causes.

Chetan was released yesterday (Monday) from jail and he said he would not stop tweeting and questioning the higher powers. On the professional front, a bilingual film in Kannada and Telugu, to be directed by IN Reddy was announced on the eve of his birthday. The actor will resume shooting in a few days.