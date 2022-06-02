KGF 2 50 Days Box Office Collection Worldwide: Yash And Prashanth Neel Create All Time Industry Records!

The most expensive film ever made in Kannada, KGF Chapter 2, has set massive records worldwide. The film took the country by storm and placed the Kannada film industry on the global map.

The movie catapulted its director and actor to new heights. With a cast that has been picked from all major Indian film industries, the movie scored big time on attempting a pan-Indian project. The film is officially the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

KGF Chapter 2, besides raking enormous money for its makers, went on to create a record for its non-stop 50 days theatrical run.

KGF Chapter 2 is a period action drama that depicts the story of an orphaned child who rises from rags to riches. His vow to his mother is the sentimental backbone that runs throughout the film, even in its first chapter.

The child rises to become the face of Kolar Gold Fields, winning the love and trust of its condemned workers. How the protagonist retains his supremacy by overcoming the hurdles he comes face-to-face with, forms the crux of the film.

Karnataka- Rs 189.50 Crore

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana - Rs 139.50 Crore

Tamilnadu - Rs 115.50 Crore

Kerala - Rs 69.15 Crore

Hindi Dubbing & Rest Of India - Rs 526.60 Crore

Overseas - Rs 201.99 Crore

KGF 2 Total Worldwide Gross Collection - 1241.10 Crore approximately

Srinidhi Shetty played the female lead in KGF Chapters 1 & 2 which has Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Rao Ramesh, Anant Nag, Prakash Raj, and others. Both KGF Chapter 1 & 2 are available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

Vijay Kiragandur produced the film under the banner Hombale Films. The film's first chapter was released in 2018. KGF Chapter is continuing its successful theatrical run across 400 screens worldwide- 390 in India and 10 in overseas.