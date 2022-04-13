KGF Chapter 2 Advance Booking Report World Wide: Yash Starrer Might Earn Rs 100 Crore On Its Opening Day

It's going to be a never-seen-before extravaganza! Fans and followers of Yash have pinned high hopes on his upcoming film KGF 2, the sequel to his 2018 action thriller KGF. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is expected to shatter all box office records with its opening collection. As far as the release of KGF 2's Hindi version is concerned, the film will screen on 4000+ screens and is expected to earn Rs 40 Crore (nett) on its opening day.

On the flip side, KGF 2 is expected to surpass the Rs 100 Crore mark with its opening day collection. According to film analysts, the action thriller featuring Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist might gross Rs 110 Crore on day 1. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the film is expected to gross Rs 25 Crore and Rs 10 Crore respectively. KGF 2 will have a stupendous run at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, where it might accumulate Rs 30 Crore on day 1.

With the Indian film industry doing exceptional business in the post-pandemic era with films like RRR, James and Valimai, there are high hopes pinned on KGF 2. The huge success of its prequel is also one of the factors that make the Yash-starrer the most awaited film. Considering that the film is releasing coinciding with festivals like Tamil New Year, Vishu and Baisakhi, the holiday might help the film garner huge moolah at the box office. Let us tell you that the actioner will have a theatrical clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast which is releasing a day ahead of KGF 2. Notably, Beast has received mixed response from the audiences and it remains to be seen if KGF manages to overpower the Tamil film.

Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon play key roles in the Prashanth Neel directorial backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. On the other hand, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and Anant Nag will be seen appearing in supporting roles. How excited are you for KGF 2? Tell us in the comment section below!