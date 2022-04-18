KGF 2 Frenzy: Social Networking App Announces Free Tickets For Its Employees And New Users

Yash's latest release KGF 2 is making headlines for the right reasons. From its monstrous collection hunt to the overwhelming response from all corners, everything and anything about the actioner is turning heads these days, and the latest to join the bandwagon is a huge giveaway. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, a south India-based app has announced free tickets for its employees, including interns and new users who downloaded the app. Interestingly, the letterhead of the company declaring the giveaway has also gone viral on social media.

Dated April 15, 2022, the announcement read, "Subject-KGF 2: Free Movie Tickets To whomsoever it may concern, We will be giving away free tickets of KGF 2 to all the Memechat Pvt Ltd employee/interns and new users who downloaded Memechat. All the information will be provided on the app itself. Regards, Management." Well, KGF 2 has indeed created mass hysteria all across the globe. Let us tell you that this is not the first time when a corporate company has made a special offer to its employees. Earlier, several companies had declared a holiday on the release day of KGF 2. Well, to celebrate the madness, netizens are even trending the hashtag #KGF2FreeTickets on Twitter.

KGF 2 directed by Prashanth Neel stars Yash in the central role. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the actioner is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Released nationwide on April 14, 2022 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, the film has Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj playing key characters.