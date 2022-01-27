Vikrant Rona Release Postponed Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Scare

Kichcha Sudeep's highly anticipated film Vikrant Rona scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on February 24, 2022, has been postponed owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Over the last few weeks, rumours were rife that the makers might defer the release date due to the pandemic situation and restrictions imposed at public places that are not favourable for the film's grand release.

To announce the same, the makers on Thursday (January 27) evening took to their social media handles to issue a statement that read, "Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on Feb 24th, the present COVID scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favourable for a grand release across the globe. We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will soon announce the new date on which the world will meet its new hero!"

Well, Vikrant Rona is not the first biggie to get postponed amid the COVID-19 concern. Earlier, south films like RRR, Radhe Shyam and Acharya's release were also deferred owing to the situation. While the leading man is yet to comment on the release postponement of Vikrant Rona, the fantasy thriller's director Anup Bhandari shared the statement and captioned it as, "#VikrantRona will meet you on a newer date. Stay Safe!"

Also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao and Vasuki Vaibhav, Vikrant Rona is backed by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on August 19 in 10 languages, however, it was later delayed due to the pandemic. Recently, reports were also rife that the film was offered Rs 100 crore for its digital release, which was rejected by the team.