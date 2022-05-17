Gaganyaan- Bharat Ki Antariksh Udaan: Witness The Glory Of India's Very First Human Expedition

India etches its place in the highest echelons of human history, as ISRO prepares to send Indian astronauts into space aboard the first self-manufactured space rocket. Boasting a self-reliant space programme, ISRO prepares for Mission Gaganyaan, India's voyage of this astronomical achievement that will be showcased in discovery+'s newest original - Gaganyaan - Bharat ki Antariksh Udaan.

With a pedigree of featuring successful and immensely popular cosmological titles like - India's Space Odyssey, How The Universe Works, Morgan Freeman's Through The Wormhole, Space Titans: Musk, Bezos, Branson and many more, Discovery+ will exclusively premiere the new original on Wednesday, May 18.

Produced by Miditech Studios, Gaganyaan - Bharat ki Antariksh Udaan charts the audacious and challenging journey of India's human space flight programme, from developing the country's own state of the art cryogenic engine, testing of flights, rigorous astronaut trainings to the final preparations and anticipation before its launch in 2023.

Supporting with archival footage, modern graphical representations of the complex processes and tremendous dangers of human space flight, this fascinating original will also recap the ground-breaking engineering that enabled India to successfully test the crew capsule launch & re-entry in 2014.

As the clock counts down to 'Mission Gaganyaan', the documentary will feature three eminent astronauts namely, Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to go into space, the elite record-holding woman astronaut of NASA - Sunita Williams, and Russian Cosmonaut - Oleg Kotov. Along with them, various experts namely, Dr. G Madhavan Nair (Former Chairman, ISRO); Air Cdre (Rtd) Ravish Malhotra (Former test pilot, IAF); Asif Siddiqi (Space Historian); Dr. Brigitte Godard (Flight Surgeon, European astronaut centre); and other distinguished professionals will be a lending their expertise on the subject.

*Sai Abishek, Original Content Head - South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "With rapid developments in space exploration, we are excited to present an inspiring documentary for our superfans of science and space programming which highlights the daunting journey undertaken by some of India's brightest minds and space scientists. Through this special title, our objective is to celebrate and showcase the unique viewpoint to the progress India has made so far, in their endeavor of sending Indian astronauts into space and ensure their safe return home on a made-in-India space shuttle." He further added, "We are proud to be the first OTT platform to bring to our audience this historical journey which will put India on the world stage with other space-faring nations."

Available exclusively on Discovery+, Gaganyaan-Bharat ki Antariksh Udaan premieres on Wednesday, May 18