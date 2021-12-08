Say Yes To The Dress India Review: Series Presents Fascinating Look Into The Whims & Fancies Of Indian Brides

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Divyak D’souza, Sandeep Khosla, Abu Jani, Varun Bahl, Zara Umrigar, Seema Gujral Director: Dhiraj Sharma

Available On: Discovery Plus

Duration: 8 Episodes/30 minutes

Language: English, Hindi

Finding the dream wedding dress to get married in isn't easy. Luckily this wedding season, discovery+ brings the iconic international franchise Say Yes To The Dress to India. From stunning silhouettes to unbelievable designs, the viewers get to witness the brides and family’s dream outfits come to life.

This eight-part series has premiered on 8th December on discovery+. The show hosted by Divyak D’souza promises to serve huge dollops of fashion, drama, entertainment and emotions whilst celebrating and showcasing the various cultures and traditions of India. It brings to fore the fascinating tales of brides and their varying tastes as they search for the perfect bridal trousseau to wear on their special occasion.

Review: Say Yes To The Dress India begins with the introduction of host Divyak D'souza who has been in the fashion industry, as a consultant, fashion editor, bridal stylist and has styled Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Chitrangdada Singh, Raveen Tandon. We get to see Divyak brief his team about the brides' preferences in his Bridal Studio.

Each episode introduces two brides-to-be and features their entire dress selecting process with the help of their entourage of friends and family. Everyone involved in the process gets individual camera time whilst the brides air their feelings about the pivotal dress quest.

Inside Edge Season 3 Web Series Review: The 'Edge' Is Missing, But Interesting Nevertheless

The first episode has a Biotech consultant named Shaneli Jain from the US who is on the lookout for a lehenga for her Sangeet ceremony. She expresses her desire to wear something easy with an indo-western vibe. The other bride named Ishita Mithrani wants a royal bridal lehenga for her wedding. However, she has to convince her mother and mom-in-law to go with her choices as they come from a conservative background.

Divyak meets both the girls and their family members to gain more insight into their likes and requests. He then asks his team to put together mood boards and call for look books as they brainstorm various outfit ideas. The girls then come over to the studio with their families to try on the dresses. Shaneli ends up going with a breezy traditional red lehenga with an off-shoulder red blouse from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. On the other hand, after much deliberation, Ishita opts for a multi-coloured bridal lehenga by Seema Gujral.

Money Heist 5 Volume 2 Review: The Emotional Finale Will Remain With Fans Long After It Is Over

Verdict: Say Yes to the Dress India is an extremely palatable reality series for brides-to-be in the midst of their own gown search, or anyone interested in fashion or the Indian wedding scene. It successfully manages to offer a glimmer into what goes behind the scenes with respect to the outfit selection process and how in India, it is a collective choice more than a personal one as the brides-to-be have to strike a balance between their likes and desires and that of their family members.

True to reality TV form, Say Yes to the Dress India also scores on these emotional tussles that place between the brides, their family members, and Divyak and his team whilst they envision their dream attire.

Rating: We go with 3/5 for Say Yes To The Dress India Season 1.