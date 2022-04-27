Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra To Exit Show Because Of THIS Reason; Shehnaaz Gill To Replace Him As Jailor: Report

Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp is keeping the audiences hooked to the show. The show that is being aired on digital platform has been doing pretty well. The reality show is almost nearing the finale and Kangana Ranaut as a host and Karan Kundrra as a jailor are doing good. However, as per the latest report, Karan is all set to exit the show!

As per Tellychakkar report, Karan Kundrra as a jailor has been doing a fabulous job and entertaining the audiences. It is said that whenever he comes on the show, the viewership shoots up to another level. However, due to his other prior commitments, he is apparently leaving the show (Karan is currently hosting Colors' dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors).

It is also being said that Shehnaaz Gill, who has huge fan following, has been approached to replace Karan in the show.

The report also suggested that Kangana Ranaut called Shehnaaz Gill and requested her to be a part of the show. It is being said that Shehnaaz couldn't say not as Kangana herself requested her and agreed to be a part of the show. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Meanwhile, recently, in the show, Ali Merchant was eliminated. Shivam Sharma is the first finalists, and fans feel he along with Munawar Faruqui are strong and either of them might win the show.

Other contestants who are giving tough competition to these two contestants are- Poonam Pandey, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Saisha Shinde. Recently, Prince Narula entered the show as a wild card entrant.

Currently, family special is going on wherein family of the contestants have entered as guests in the show. They were seen sharing opinions about everyone's game and revealing information that could influence current equations in the jail.