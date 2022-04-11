Stranger Things 4 Episodes Are More Than An Hour Long, Reveals Duffer Brothers

Netflix is gearing up for the return of the awaited show Stranger Things with season four. Recently the show's creators, the Duffer brothers opened up about the show and revealed that each episode would be more than an hour long.

Stranger Things 4: Netflix Unveils New Poster And Details, Show Will Release In Two Parts

The Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that the new season's episode duration would 'almost double' compared to previous episodes, which are around 42 to 55 minutes long.

During the Deadline's Contenders Television panel, Matt said, "I don't think we have an episode clocking in under an hour - even in Season 1 there were episodes that were like 35 minutes. You kind of forget that. This season, they're very long, so I think it's almost double the length of any season. So that's one reason it's taken so long. It does have this sort of epic quality to it. It's a different feel, for sure."

The teasers revealed the show will take place in different locations apart from the upside-down, including Hawking and somewhere in Russia. The makers confirmed the same, "Joyce and Byers family to have left at the end of Season 3. They are in California - we've always wanted to have that like E.T.-esque suburb aesthetic, which we finally got to do this year in the desert; and then we have Hopper in Russia, and then of course we have a group remaining in Hawkins."

"So we have these three storylines, are all connected and kind of interwoven together, but it's just very different tones," Matt added.

Netflix has managed to keep the plot under wraps, however, the makers revealed a synopsis saying, "In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Stranger Things season 4 will be released on May 27 on Netflix.