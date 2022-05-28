Stranger Things 4, Obi-Wan Kenobi Add Content Warnings After Texas School Shooting

Netflix's recent release Stranger Things Season 4 and Disney+ Hotstar's recent show Obi-Wan Kenobi have added content warnings after the tragic school shooting in Texas. The makers of both shows revealed that the warning has been added to the first episodes which feature scenes containing violence against children.

Earlier this week, an elementary school in Texas, United States, witnessed yet another tragic episode of mass shooting. Many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Jimmy Kimmel and Matthew McConaughey expressed their anger at the tragedy and asked for better gun laws.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Star Wars spin-off released on May 27, began with a scene from its original film, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, in which a group of younglings (under-age Jedi padawans) are being hunted by Imperial Stormtroopers in the Jedi Temple. Disney+'s message in the show read, "Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events."

The six-part series is led by Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their iconic Star Wars roles of Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker. The first two episodes of the show were released on Friday. Another show with teens getting into dire situations releasing this week was Netflix's Stranger Things.

The fourth season follows a group of children in the town of Hawkins facing threats from monsters from a parallel dimension called Upside Down. With the opening episode featuring scenes that saw children in danger, Netflix added a message that read "Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children," in the episode's description.

The makers also added a warning ahead of the season recap saying, "We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

Stranger Things Season 4 will return with part 2 on July 1, 2022.