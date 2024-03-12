Aattam OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Vinay Forrt And Kalabhavan Shajohn Starrer Movie

Aattam OTT Release: The Malayalam movie 'Aattam,' directed by Anand Ekarshi, was released in cinemas on January 5, 2024. Featuring Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Zarin Shihab, and Nandan Unni in pivotal roles, it captivated audiences with its compelling narrative.

Aattam Synopsis

Following a theater group's gathering, their lone actress, Anjali, becomes the victim of a crime committed by one of the men in the group. A meeting is convened to address the incident. As they attempt to find common ground, stories emerge, suspicions arise, and chaos unfolds amidst the group.

Aattam OTT Release Date And Platform

"Aattam," the captivating Malayalam film directed by Anand Ekarshi and featuring Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Zarin Shihab, and Nandan Unni in pivotal roles, has now embarked on its digital journey. As of March 11, the film began streaming on Amazon Prime, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in its compelling narrative. With its theatrical release on January 5, 2024, "Aattam" garnered praise for its direction, performances, and engaging storyline. Now, with its availability on Amazon Prime, even more viewers can experience the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Aattam Cast And Crew

The movie stars Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajon, Zarin Shihab, Nandan Unni, Selvaraj Raghavan VR, Aji Thiruvankulam, Sanosh Murali, and Prasanth Madhavan in prominent roles.

The film was penned and directed by Anand Ekarshi, produced by Ajith Joy. Basil C. J. provided the musical score, while Anurudh Aneesh managed the cinematography. Mahesh Bhuvanend took charge of the editing, and Renganath Ravee served as the sound designer.