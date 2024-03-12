Aattam OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Vinay Forrt And Kalabhavan Shajohn Starrer Movie

Aattam
OTT
Release:
The
Malayalam
movie
'Aattam,'
directed
by
Anand
Ekarshi,
was
released
in
cinemas
on
January
5,
2024.
Featuring
Vinay
Forrt,
Kalabhavan
Shajohn,
Zarin
Shihab,
and
Nandan
Unni
in
pivotal
roles,
it
captivated
audiences
with
its
compelling
narrative.
Aattam
Synopsis
Following
a
theater
group's
gathering,
their
lone
actress,
Anjali,
becomes
the
victim
of
a
crime
committed
by
one
of
the
men
in
the
group.
A
meeting
is
convened
to
address
the
incident.
As
they
attempt
to
find
common
ground,
stories
emerge,
suspicions
arise,
and
chaos
unfolds
amidst
the
group.
Aattam
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
"Aattam," the
captivating
Malayalam
film
directed
by
Anand
Ekarshi
and
featuring
Vinay
Forrt,
Kalabhavan
Shajohn,
Zarin
Shihab,
and
Nandan
Unni
in
pivotal
roles,
has
now
embarked
on
its
digital
journey.
As
of
March
11,
the
film
began
streaming
on
Amazon
Prime,
allowing
audiences
to
immerse
themselves
in
its
compelling
narrative.
With
its
theatrical
release
on
January
5,
2024,
"Aattam"
garnered
praise
for
its
direction,
performances,
and
engaging
storyline.
Now,
with
its
availability
on
Amazon
Prime,
even
more
viewers
can
experience
the
movie
from
the
comfort
of
their
homes.
Aattam
Cast
And
Crew
The
movie
stars
Vinay
Forrt,
Kalabhavan
Shajon,
Zarin
Shihab,
Nandan
Unni,
Selvaraj
Raghavan
VR,
Aji
Thiruvankulam,
Sanosh
Murali,
and
Prasanth
Madhavan
in
prominent
roles.
The
film
was
penned
and
directed
by
Anand
Ekarshi,
produced
by
Ajith
Joy.
Basil
C.
J.
provided
the
musical
score,
while
Anurudh
Aneesh
managed
the
cinematography.
Mahesh
Bhuvanend
took
charge
of
the
editing,
and
Renganath
Ravee
served
as
the
sound
designer.