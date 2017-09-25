 »   »   » Parava Box Office: 2 Days Kerala Collections

Parava, which was the big release of the past week has been receiving overwhelming reviews upon its release. The film, directed by Soubin Shahir has even bagged the tag of one of the best Malayalam movies, of the year, so far.

Importantly, Parava, which features Dulquer Salmaan also in a crucial role, did get an impressive opening fetching above 2.8 Crores on its opening day.



Now, according to the latest trade reports, Parava has done a grand business on the second day as well. Reportedly, Parava went on to fetch 2.42 Crores on its second day and thus taking the total collections to 5.28 Crores.



Well, it seems like Parava is having a real good time at the box office. The movie, which had hit the theatres outside Kerala on September 22, 2017 has had a grand reception, out there as well.



Going by the reports regarding the box office collections of Parava on its first two days, it seems like the movie would have had a fine Saturday and Sunday.



Meanwhile, Parava is super strong at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie opened to full houses with a good occupancy rate.