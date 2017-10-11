 »   »   » Parava Box Office: All Set To Cross The 20-Crore Mark

Parava, the debut directorial venture of Soubin Shahit is flying high at the box office. The film has gone on to become a real big success and is still rock steady at the box office.
The film, which hit the theatres on September 21, 2017 did open to unanimously positive reviews in the theatres. Parava is nearing the completion of the third week of its run and the movie has already been declared as one of the biggest hits of the year, so far.
Parava continues its successful journey in most of its releasing centres and is all set to cross new milestones. Keep scrolling down to read Parava box office report..
Meanwhile, Parava is all set to hit the theatres in UAE/GCC. The movie will make a grand release in UAE/GCC centres on October 12, 2017.
Parava's Grand Opening
Parava got a grand welcome and the film went on to get an impressive opening. The film fetched above 2.86 Crores on its first day and entered the list of the top 10 day 1 grossers of the year, so far.
Reached The 10-Crore Mark At A Fast Pace..
Parava maintained the initial momentum that it received and continued its steady flight. Box office collections on the first weekend were highly promising for the film and the movie fetched approximately 10.3 Crores from its 5 days of run.
20 Days Collections
Parava has completed 20 days of run in the Kerala theatres. According to the latest trade reports that have come in, Parava has grossed 19.67 Crores from the 20 days of its run in Kerala.
All India Box Office Collections
Well, Parava did receive good responses from other centres like Bangalore, Chennai etc. The film is expected to have crossed the 20-Crore mark already while considering the all india box office collections.