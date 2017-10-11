 »   »   » Parava Box Office: All Set To Cross The 20-Crore Mark

Parava, the debut directorial venture of Soubin Shahit is flying high at the box office. The film has gone on to become a real big success and is still rock steady at the box office.

The film, which hit the theatres on September 21, 2017 did open to unanimously positive reviews in the theatres. Parava is nearing the completion of the third week of its run and the movie has already been declared as one of the biggest hits of the year, so far.



Parava continues its successful journey in most of its releasing centres and is all set to cross new milestones. Keep scrolling down to read Parava box office report..



Meanwhile, Parava is all set to hit the theatres in UAE/GCC. The movie will make a grand release in UAE/GCC centres on October 12, 2017.

