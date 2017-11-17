 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited Box Office Prediction: All Set To Be Jayasurya's Top Day 1 Grosser?

Amidst the huge expectations and the big legacy that its prequel holds, Punyalan Private Limited has finally graced the screens today (November 17, 2017).

Well, Ranjith Sankar-Jayasurya team hasn't disappointed us so far, as all of their previous movies namely Punyalan Agarbathis, Su..Su..Sudhi Valmeekam and Pretham had something special to offer to the audiences.



Punyalan Private Limited is one of the major releases of the month and the movie is pitted to do a grand business at the box office, as well. If everything goes well, we would see the team of Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar continuing their success run with this big movie.



Big Release Punyalan Private Limited has got a big release. The film has released in above 120 screens in Kerala alone. Apart from that, Punyalan Private Limited has also been released in other states like Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh etc., and thus making it one of the biggest releases in the career of Jayasurya.

At The Kochi Multiplexes Punyalan Agarabathis had a fine run at the Kochi multiplexes and its sequel, Punyalan Private Limited, has got a perfect platform to continue with the same momentum. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film has got 22 shows/day and the advance booking for the shows on the first day have been truly good.

Expected Day 1 Gross Going by the number of theatres and the advance booking that the film has received, chances are high for Punyalan Private Limited to register a huge opening. If all goes well, Punyalan Private Limited might go on to gross between 2-3 Crores on its very first day.

Will It Be Jayasurya's Best Day 1 Grosser? Well, if that happens, Punyalan Private Limited will easily become the top day 1 grosser for Jayasurya. At present, the record is being held by the actor's previous release Fukri, which did fetch above 1.5 Crores on its opening day.

Long Run The initial reports for Punyalan Private Limited are heavily promising and the film has all the chances to make it big. Punyalan Private Limited doesn't have any big competitions and it can go on to make it big provided the film fetches good reports in the later shows, as well.



Well, the stage is perfectly set for Punyalan Private Limited and let us wait and hopefully, the movie will turn out to be another big hit of the year.