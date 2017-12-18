 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited Box Office: 30 Days Kerala Collections!

Punyalan Private Limited, the Jayasurya starrer directed by Ranjith Sankar has taken forward the magnificent run of Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team. The sequel to Punyalan Agarbathis has emerged as a super success at the box office.
Interestingly, Punyalan Private Limited was one of the big releases of the month of November. The film had the best of the chance to fetch maximum collections at the box office and movies made the best use of it.
Punyalan Private Limited has been receiving generally positive reviews and seldom we get to see sequels enjoying a bigger success than their prequels. Read Punyalan Private Limited box office report to know how much the film has collected so far..
Opening Day Collections
Punyalan Private Limited did get a big release on November 17, 2017. The film, which met the expectations of the audiences, went on to fetch above 1.6 Crores on its opening day and thus becoming one of the best opening day grossers of Jayasurya.
10-Crore Mark
Punyalan Private Limited had a smooth sail ahead at the box office. The film did a fine business on its very first week and according to the trade reports, the Jayasurya starer crossed the 10-Crore mark within its 9 days of run.
15-Crore Mark
Despite the arrival of some other language movies, Punyalan Private Limited remained rock-steady at the box office with the family audiences flowing in to the theatres. Reportedly, the film crossed the 15-Crore mark within 25 days of run.
30 Days Collections
Now, Punyalan Private Limited has successfully completed the 30 days of run in a good number of theatres in Kerala. According to the trade reports that have come in, Punyalan Private Limited has fetched 15.86 Crores from its 30 days of run.