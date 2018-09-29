 »   »   »  Varathan Races Past Ahead Of Theevandi & The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Pockets a Big Record

Enters The 50-Lakh Club

Varathan has entered the prestigious 50-Lakh club at the Kochi multiplexes. The film made it to the coveted club on the seventh day of its run. With this, Varathan has become the fastest Malayalam movie of 2018 to reach the 50-Lakh club.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Breaks The Record Of Theevandi

Varathan has broken the record of Theevandi, which had made an entry to the theatres in the first week of this month. Theevandi went on to cross the 50-Lakh mark within 8 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

9 Days Collections

Varathan has entered the second week of its run at the Kochi multiplexes with as many as 25 shows. The film is still strong and according to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie has fetched approximately 66 Lakhs from the 9 days of its run so far.

Fastest To Reach The 1-Crore Club?

Going at this pace, Varathan is expected to pocket more records at the Kochi multiplexes in the days to come. The movie is expected to fetch big on this Saturday and Sunday. Varathan is expected to become the fastest Malayalam movie of 2018 to reach the celebrated 1-Crore club as well. Let us wait and see.