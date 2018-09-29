English
 Varathan Races Past Ahead Of Theevandi & The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Pockets a Big Record

Varathan Races Past Ahead Of Theevandi & The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Pockets a Big Record

By
    Varathan has successfully completed 1 week of its run in the theatres across the state. The Fahadh Faasil starrer, directed by Amal Neerad is one such Malayalam movie of the year, which has fetched unanimously positive reviews from various quarters. Young audiences have indeed given a big welcome to the movie and the family audiences too are flowing in large number to the theatres. Meanwhile, at the Kochi multiplexes, Varathan is simply unstoppable and the movie in all sense, might take over most of the big records of this year so far. The Fahadh Faasil starrer has already pocketed a big record. Read Varathan box office report to know more.

    Enters The 50-Lakh Club

    Varathan has entered the prestigious 50-Lakh club at the Kochi multiplexes. The film made it to the coveted club on the seventh day of its run. With this, Varathan has become the fastest Malayalam movie of 2018 to reach the 50-Lakh club.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Breaks The Record Of Theevandi

    Varathan has broken the record of Theevandi, which had made an entry to the theatres in the first week of this month. Theevandi went on to cross the 50-Lakh mark within 8 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    9 Days Collections

    Varathan has entered the second week of its run at the Kochi multiplexes with as many as 25 shows. The film is still strong and according to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie has fetched approximately 66 Lakhs from the 9 days of its run so far.

    Fastest To Reach The 1-Crore Club?

    Going at this pace, Varathan is expected to pocket more records at the Kochi multiplexes in the days to come. The movie is expected to fetch big on this Saturday and Sunday. Varathan is expected to become the fastest Malayalam movie of 2018 to reach the celebrated 1-Crore club as well. Let us wait and see.

    Read more about: varathan fahadh faasil
    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 9:15 [IST]
