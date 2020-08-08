Air India Plane Crash: Dulquer Salmaan Expresses Deep Shock, Malayalam Celebs Share Helpline Numbers

The reports of the Air India plane crash at Karipur airport in Kozhikode have left the entire country shaken. Reportedly, it was the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight number IX-1344 that crash-landed and split into two. Around 16 people have lost their lives in the crash, including the pilot Deepak Sathe. There were 191 people on-board, including the flight crew.

Malayalam celebrities, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and so on expressed their deep shock over the unfortunate plane crash. The actor are also actively sharing the helplines numbers to contact the authorities, through their social media pages. Dulquer Salmaan took to his official social media pages and wrote, 'Praying for the safety of everyone who was on #AirIndiaExpress! Really frightening news all around.'

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-director revealed that he had the privilege to know pilot Deepak Sathe personally, in his condolences post. 'Rest in peace Wing Cdr (Retd) Sathe. Had the privilege of knowing him personally. Will cherish our conversations sir. 🙏', wrote Prithviraj.

The Lucifer director also paid condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased ones of Rajamala land slide and Air India plane crash, through another social media post. 'It's been a very very sad day for Kerala. And as the fortunate amongst us, sit in the comfort of our homes, waiting or the world to return to how we knew it, I cannot shake off the feeling that for so many others, all hopes of a happy tomorrow ended today. May you find the strength to hold on and tide through. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who left us from Rajamala and Calicut. Prayers. 🙏', wrote Prithviraj.

